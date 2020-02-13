Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child together

Mama Stark! Almost a year after saying ‘I do’ in what was by all means a wild Las Vegas ceremony, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together.

According to multiple reports, the 23-year-old actor is pregnant.

Just Jared,who was first to report the news, reported that a source said, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

A further source revealed: ‘Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.’ Reps for the couple declined to comment.

Last year, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Jonas Brother brother Joe Jonas, got married Twice. They had a secret weekday Vegas weddingthat was streamed byDiploin May, followed by a less intimate, elegant weddingat a château in the south of France in July.

Rumors that the pair were expecting have been swirling sinceDecember, but nothing was confirm till now.

Joe recently reunited with his brothers Nick and Kevin to reform The Jonas Brothers, and his wife has appeared in a couple of their music videos including Sucker and What A Man Gotta Do.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!