Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child together
Share
Mama Stark! Almost a year after saying ‘I do’ in what was by all means a wild Las Vegas ceremony, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together.
According to multiple reports, the 23-year-old actor is pregnant.
Just Jared,who was first to report the news, reported that a source said, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”
A further source revealed: ‘Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.’ Reps for the couple declined to comment.
Last year, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Jonas Brother brother Joe Jonas, got married Twice. They had a secret weekday Vegas weddingthat was streamed byDiploin May, followed by a less intimate, elegant weddingat a château in the south of France in July.
Rumors that the pair were expecting have been swirling sinceDecember, but nothing was confirm till now.
Joe recently reunited with his brothers Nick and Kevin to reform The Jonas Brothers, and his wife has appeared in a couple of their music videos including Sucker and What A Man Gotta Do.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- PM Imran directs for National Action Plan to tackle hoarding03:29 AM | 14 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan resolution expresses solidarity with China in fight against ...11:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Al-BADAR IV 2020: Pakistan-Bahrain joint exercise concludes in Pabbi11:38 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Dawlance Arçelik’s chief highlights investment plans at ...11:12 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
- PITB-YASAT launch two e-Rozgaar Centres in Bahawalpur11:00 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first ...10:26 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Spiritual musical evening to promote the message of peace, love and ...07:39 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone begins WWE training02:06 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019