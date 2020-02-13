IHC bans physical punishment in educational institutions
Web Desk
10:43 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
IHC bans physical punishment in educational institutions
Share

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) has banned physical punishment of children in schools today (Thursday).

According to media details, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Pakistani famous singer, social activist and Zindagi Trust President Shehzad Roy against torture on children in the educational institutions and issued notices to all the parties named in the plea to reply in two weeks.

During the proceedings, Roy’s counsel told that court that students are being subjected to brutal torture by teachers and school managements which directly affects the mental growth of children.

Justice Athar remarked a bill highlighting this issue was also approved in the National Assembly (NA) over which, the lawyer informed that the legislation process is being delayed due to political matters.

Meanwhile, the court has also directed the interior ministry to take steps in this regard under article 14 of the Constitution and adjourned the hearing till March 5.

More From This Category
PM Imran directs for National Action Plan to ...
03:29 AM | 14 Feb, 2020
Pakistan resolution expresses solidarity with ...
11:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
Al-BADAR IV 2020: Pakistan-Bahrain joint exercise ...
11:38 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
Pakistani scientist donates cash to help fight ...
10:30 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
Pakistan, Turkey agree to transform relations ...
08:54 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
Four Pakistani coronavirus patients discharged ...
05:41 PM | 13 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
10 restaurants in Lahore for a romantic date on V-day
12:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr