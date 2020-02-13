SC directs LHC to conclude Model Town carnage case in three months
ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court (SC) has directed the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday to form new bench and complete the trial of Model Town case in three months.
According to media details, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed heard the matter.
On March 22, 2019, LHC had dissolved the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to investigate the 2014 Model Town incident afresh.
The new JIT was constituted on January 3 for a fresh probe into the 2014 Model Town carnage.
The LHC ordered the new JIT to stop the probe and annulled the notification of its constitution. It has sought a reply from the Punjab government regarding the new JIT.
On June 17, 2014, deadly clash between the Pupolice and MQI workers left 14 workers dead and jab dozens injured after the police went to remove the barriers placed outside Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri’s residence and Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI) Secretariat in Model Town.
