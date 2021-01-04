“Bhaee Hazir Hai” – Ali Zafar announces Rap battle for Pakistan's hip hop talent (VIDEO)

Ali Zafar's Bhaee Hazir Ha rap competition has now been revamped into a full-fledged rap battle. Originally Zafar was hosting the rap competition on his record page, but the Teefa in Trouble star is now taking the competition to a whole new level.

Overwhelmed by entries since they exceeded his expectation, the Rockstar vocalist will be shortlisting 30 competitors instead of three finalists, who would compete and be judged by critically acclaimed rappers.

The 40-year-old singer uploaded a video message giving an update about the winners on his official Twitter handle:

“I had shared a video earlier announcing my #BhaeeHazirHai rap competition where I said we’d pick out three of the best rappers from the entries we receive. But you guys exceeded my expectations with your raps, lyrics and even videos. You also made things more difficult for me because we’ve received more than a thousand entries, so how can I just select three?”

He further added that hip hop talent in Pakistan deserved much due recognition:

“I thought, if I only select three, what about the several others who are just as deserving? So I came up with an idea, lets shortlist 30 candidates and start a rap battle. We will shortlist 30 candidates and I won’t do that. I want this to be a democratic process and I want you all to be satisfied with the selection,” said the Channo singer.

The panel of acclaimed rappers features Lazarus who is a Detroit-based American rapper and songwriter of Pakistani descent, Fakhar-e-Alam, who introduced bhangra rap in Pakistan, Entity Paradigm’s Ahmad Ali Butt and Young Stunners’ Talha Yunus.

Kamran Rashid Khan whose stage name is Lazarus gave a shoutout to Ali Zafar in a tweet saying that he feels truly honoured to judge Pakistan’s biggest rap battle :

"Shout out to singer/actor/superstar @AliZafarsays and @falamb3 for reaching out to me to judge Pakistan’s biggest rap battle. Truly honored! 1,400 contestants, got to narrow them to 30 before the finals! Tag some dope rappers from Pakistan."

After finalising three champions from the rap battle, they will star alongside Zafar in his upcoming music video. The label Lightingale records owned by Zafar would also sign hip hop artists from the competition.