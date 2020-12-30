Ali Zafar and Aima Baig set to release Ve Mahiya
Pakistani singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig have collaborated for their latest singing venture, Ve Mahiya.
The teasers were released on the official Instagram handle of Baig and Zafar and have been receiving an overwhelming response.
Directed by Adnan Qazi, the song is all set to mesmerize everyone on January 1, 2021.
The Teefa in Trouble star took to his Instagram sharing a glimpse of their upcoming song, captioning the post ;
“Ve Mahiya” - Teaser"
The Kaif o Suroor singer also shared the teaser on her social media accounts. Director Adnan Qazi also took to his account sharing the teaser and penning a note:
"Presenting to you something very close to my heart @ali_zafar thank you for making my dream come true and @aima_baig_official thank you for being so incredibly talented and an amazing friend. @adnan.aslam.7 thank you for being an amazing DP and my partner in crime, @raoalikhan for styling this for us & @arsalnashabbir for making it happen. @portray.life what would I do with you? and to all our fantastic crew thank you for working so tirelessly, you guys make me what I am. Here is #VEMAHIYA (Teaser) directed by Adnan Qazi."
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the song as the expectations are pretty high.
