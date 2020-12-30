At least 15 killed in Aden airport attack as members of new government land (VIDEO)

08:29 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
ADEN – Large blasts ripped through Aden airport followed by gunfired shortly after a plane carrying Yemen’s newly-formed government landed on Wednesday. 

At least fifteen people were killed and dozens more were injured in the attack. 

No group has immediately claimed the responsibility for the attack while Yemen’s information minister Moammar Al-Eryani has held Houthis responsible for the attack. 

The attack occurred after the new unity government landed at the airport after visiting Saudi Arabia. 

The cabinet members including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, as well as Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Said al-Jaber have been shifted to the city’s presidential palace.

“We and the members of the government are in the temporary capital of Aden and everyone is fine,” Maeen tweeted from Maasheq palace.

 “The cowardly terrorist act that targeted Aden airport is part of the war that is being waged against the Yemeni state and its great people.”

A local security official told international media that three mortar shells had hit the airport's hall.

