Wheat, flour prices increase; check latest rates

LAHORE – The price of wheat has surged by Rs300 per 40 kg, taking the new rate to Rs3,100 from the previous Rs2,800.

Chairman of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Asim Raza, expressed concern over the situation, stating that the government has failed to control wheat prices.

He highlighted that the Punjab government has deregulated the wheat market, which is contributing to the instability in prices.

Raza warned that if the current trend continues, a further increase in flour prices is likely in the coming days, potentially putting additional financial pressure on consumers.

Stakeholders are urging authorities to take immediate measures to stabilize the market and ensure the availability of wheat at reasonable rates.

Flour Prices Soar Across Pakistan

Meanwhile, flour prices have seen a sharp increase across Pakistan, with the cost of a 20-kilogram bag rising by up to Rs. 217 over the past week, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Karachi and Islamabad have recorded the highest prices, where a 20kg flour bag is now being sold for as much as Rs1,800.

Among the cities most affected, Sialkot witnessed the highest weekly increase of Rs217 per bag. In Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, and Bannu, prices rose by Rs200, while Bahawalpur saw an increase of Rs193.34.

Other notable hikes include Rawalpindi (Rs. 187.67), Islamabad (Rs. 173.33), Sargodha (Rs. 173), Sukkur (Rs. 160), Quetta (Rs. 130), Karachi and Sukkur (Rs. 100), and Peshawar (Rs. 50).

Current market rates for a 20kg flour bag in major cities are as follows:

Rawalpindi: Rs1,786.67

Quetta: Rs1,690

Hyderabad: Rs1,680

Sialkot: Rs1,667

Multan: Rs1,666.66

Bahawalpur: Rs1,660

Peshawar and Bannu: Rs1,650

Gujranwala: Rs1,650

Faisalabad and Sargodha: Rs1,640

Lahore and Khuzdar: Rs1,600

Sukkur: Rs1,560

Larkana: Rs1,500