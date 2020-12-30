Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman removed as chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

09:05 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman removed as chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday removed Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman as the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee nearly after 19 years.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs about the restructuring of the top moon sighting committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, who is Grand Imam of Lahore’s famous Badshahi Mosque, has been appointed as new head of the committee.

The development comes months after the outgoing chairman engaged in a row with Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain over the moon sighting matter on both Eids.

The other members of the committee include Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Moulana Fataur Rahirn, Dr Yaseen Zafar, Mufti Muhammad lqbal Chishti, Dr Mufti Ali Asghar, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Syed All Karar Naqvi, Mufti Yousaf Nashrniri, Hafit Abdul Ghafoor, Mufti Faral-E-Jamil Rixvi, Mufti Qari Mirullah, Sahibzada Syed Habibullah Chishti, Mufti Zameer Sajid, Representative of SUPARCO, representative of MET Department, representative of Ministry of Science and Technology and representative of the ministry of religious affairs.

