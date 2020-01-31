Pakistan, Turkey plan to ink dual citizenship deal
04:27 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
Pakistan, Turkey plan to ink dual citizenship deal
ISLAMABAD – Top Turkish envoy in Pakistan on behalf of his government has proposed both countries sign an agreement to allow dual citizenship for their citizens.

This came during a meeting between Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Turkish Ambassador to Islamabad Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, according to a statement issued by Pakistan's Interior Ministry.

In response to Turkish proposal, Shah said the draft was under consideration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was "on board with us". "We hope to reach a mutual conclusion soon," the statement added.

Shah also welcomed the establishment of mutual training programs and the upgrading of law enforcement equipment with Turkey.

"The minister for the interior welcomed the initiative of introducing a patrolling force in collaboration with ICT Police based on the model of the Dolphin force introduced in Lahore," the statement said.

The ambassador and minister also mutually agreed on continuing the training programs being held to improve the capacity of the workforce.

