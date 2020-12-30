Pakistan Air Force chief inaugurates JF-17 Block-III production by installing first rivet (VIDEO)
Web Desk
09:56 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Air Force chief inaugurates JF-17 Block-III production by installing first rivet (VIDEO)
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Aeronautical Complex has formally launched the production work of Block-III of JF-17 Thunder aircraft on the completion of dual-seat JF-17 fighter jet.

The launching ceremony was held at Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra on Wednesday, which was attended by Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief emphasized on indigenization and self-reliance in military hardware.

He praised initiatives of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra for design, development, manufacturing, and overhaul of aerial warfare assets.

Pakistan officially starts production of Fourth ... 04:06 PM | 30 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has announced that Pakistan Aeronautical ...

He also applauded the collaboration between aviation industries of Pakistan and China.

Chinese Ambassador, on the occasion, highlighted JF-17 program as a shining example of cooperation between two countries and assured his country's support for ongoing and future joint ventures in all domains.

Pakistan Navy fires surface to air missiles in ... 03:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy on Wednesday conducted successful demonstration of missiles fire from surface to air, ...

More From This Category
Syed Ali Gilani's son dismisses death rumours of ...
10:43 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
Pakistan decides to procure Covid vaccine from ...
10:39 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman removed as chairman of ...
09:05 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
Mob burns down shrine of Hindu saint in KP 
07:40 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
Pakistan's first female taxi driver abused, ...
07:30 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
Two FC personnel among 15 injured in Balochistan ...
09:14 AM | 30 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar and Aima Baig set to release Ve Mahiya
08:01 PM | 30 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr