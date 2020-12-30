Syed Ali Geelani's son dismisses death rumours of Kashmir's Hurriyat leader

SRINAGAR – The family of veteran Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday evening described rumours about the death of the elderly leader as baseless.

According to Kashmir Media Service, his son Dr. Naseem Geelani confirmed that the ailing leader is stable, adding that the rumours are not correct.

Dr Naseem appealed people to pray for the health of the veteran leader.

The false reports also quoted a fake statement 'by Hurriyat' that "for the last few days, the chest infection of Geelani was not responding to the ongoing treatment."