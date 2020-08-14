Pakistan confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani 
11:31 AM | 14 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan, the highest Civil Award of the country, on the veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, for his services and sacrifices in the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Nishan-e-Pakistan was conferred on Syed Ali Gilani by President Dr Arif Alvi during a prestigious ceremony held in connection with the Independence Day, today, at President House in Islamabad. The award was received by the Hurriyat AJK leaders on behalf of Syed Ali Gilani.

In the award giving ceremony, today, glowing tributes were paid to Syed Ali Gilani for his unwavering commitment, dedication and leadership and his role in exposing Indian atrocities, suppressive measures and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. Also, concern was expressed over continued unjustified house arrest of the veteran Hurriyat leader in frail health at the age of 90 years.

