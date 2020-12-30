Pakistan Navy fires surface to air missiles in impressive power display (VIDEO)
03:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Navy fires surface to air missiles in impressive power display (VIDEO)
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy on Wednesday conducted successful demonstration of missiles fire from surface to air, successfully hit their targets.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi observed demonstration of the missiles firing, the Director-General Public Relations of Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief said the excellent demonstration of missiles firing speaks of Pakistan Navy's operational capabilities and war preparations. He expressed satisfaction over Pakistan Navy's operational preparedness.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to give a befitting response to any aggression. He said the soldiers and officers of Pakistan Navy are ever ready to defend maritime boundaries of the country and the naval installations.

