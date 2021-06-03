WED 2021 – Pakistan vows to take the lead in global efforts for environmental protection

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on achieving the tree plantation target under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program (TBTTP) to protect environmental future of the nation.

Addressing a special event on Green Financing Innovations, organized by Ministry of Climate Change in connection with World Environment Day in Islamabad, the Pakistani premier underlined the importance of environmental protection for a better future of the next generations.

He called for establishing national parks and promoting urban forestry.

Khan said it is welcoming that people have started developing awareness about tree plantation, and school children are also taking part in the campaign. He said every citizen should contribute to making the country green. “It is encouraging that mangrove cover has been expanding in Pakistan for the last twenty years,” he added.

PM Imran also stressed the need for using new techniques adopted by China to raise forests in the country.

It is a privilege for Pakistan to host World Environment Day 2021. It is, in fact, the recognition of PM Imran khan's #CleanGreenPakistan vision on global level. Pakistan is going to announce big achievements on #WEDPakistan2021 Stay tuned for more updates.#GenerationRestoration pic.twitter.com/ciZz9A5wZ9 — Ministry of Climate Change, Govt of Pakistan (@ClimateChangePK) June 2, 2021

Pakistan contributes to global carbon emission less than one percent; however, it is one of the most vulnerable countries in respect of global warming effects due to glacier melting.

According to Khan, the world started giving attention to climate change issue about twenty years ago and “it is now realizing gravity of the situation.”

“Pakistan will take the lead in the global efforts for environmental protection,” he concluded.

On the occasion, a joint statement was signed to initiate dialogue with the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada for Pakistan's first Nature Bond, and the possibility of a "Debt for Nature" Swap.

Radio Pakistan reports that World Bank's study on "Blue Carbon" was also presented which, for the first time, gives an economic value to the country's unvalued marine wealth including Pakistan's mangroves and seagrasses.

A Memorandum of Understanding with China's Elion group was also signed for piloting green ecological zones in Pakistan.

On June 5, Pakistan will host World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually preside over the World Environment Conference in Islamabad on the night of June 4.

This will be the first time in history that the country will be officially hosting the day. Only four global personalities, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, have been selected to participate in the World Environment Conference this year.

The conference will be attended by the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, Pope Francis, and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.