Mathira shares her two cents on Malala's views on marriage

Malala became a top trend on Twitter after her extensive Vogue interview where she opens up about love and family alongside many aspects of her life and beliefs.

Living an extraordinary resilient life, the youngest Nobel laureate Malala seems at odds with the idea of marriage as she expressed that the air of uncertainty regarding the subject makes her question why marriage is necessary and why can’t a relationship be simply based on a partnership?

Needless to say, the 23-year-old's views on the institution of matrimony have been met with a mixed reaction from people in her home country and across the globe.

As the hot topic resulted in the majority sharing their stance, the bold and beautiful Mathira also took to her Instagram and shared her two cents on Malala’s statement.

“I love her cover for sure, it’s very [pretty], Malala, please we should be teaching this generation that nikkah is sunnah, it’s not just about signing a paper – you aren’t buying a plot, lol, It’s about praying and getting your new beginning blessed in a proper way,” she claimed.

Acknowledging that forced marriages and abusive marriages are immoral, Mathira maintained that it doesn't challenge the fact that marrying with the blessings of God is ‘wonderful’.

“Forced marriages, abusive marriages, child marriages are bad. But getting a nikkah done with the blessings of Allah is beautiful. So if you think having someone as a partner in your life is great, then getting your future blessed in a halal way is wonderful,” the 29-year-old wrote.

Further, the television personality added, “Thinking about relationships, you know, on social media, everyone’s sharing their relationship stories, and you get worried…If you can trust someone or not, [and] how can you be sure.”

Later, Mathira posted another story making her views loud and clear as she said her vote was for Nikkah.

"No matter how modern I am, I will always teach my kids to go for nikkah and also teach them that committing yourself in marriage is healthy. Yes, sometimes marriages don't work out but Allah will bring someone special for you," she said.

The 2014 Peace Prize winner will feature on the July 2021 issue of British Vogue – that is on newsstands on 4 June.