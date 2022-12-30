How much haq mehar did Shahid Afridi's daughter get entitled to?

Former skipper Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter, Aqsa, tied the knot with Naseer Nasir in an elegant ceremony held in Karachi on Friday.

In a video surfacing on social media, details of Aqsa’s nikah with Naseer Khan were being read out by the marriage solemniser. The video also showed Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi standing behind the groom,

The Nikah is a marriage contract officiated by a cleric in Muslim weddings. During the ceremony, the Nikahkhwan (the cleric officiating the ritual) can be heard saying:

“Naseer Khan, I have solemnised your nikah with Aqsa Shahid Afridi against a Haq Mehr (dower) of 131 tola silver, having a current value of Rs260,952, before these witnesses. Do you accept Aqsa Afridi — daughter of Shahid Afridi — in your nikah (as your lawfully wedded wife)?” At this, the groom Naseer replies: “Qubool hai (I do)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BoomBoom!!! (@usman___afridi10)

A day earlier, Shaheen along with Afridi also showed up at the National Bank Cricket Arena to watch part of the fourth day’s play in the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

This is Afridi’s first public appearance with Shaheen, his to-be son-in-law, at a family event after the former was appointed the interim chief selector at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).