Search

LifestyleVideosViral

First video of Aqsa Shahid Afridi's wedding hits social media

Web Desk 06:51 PM | 30 Dec, 2022
First video of Aqsa Shahid Afridi's wedding hits social media
Source: Instagram

Aqsa Shahid Afridi, the firstborn of the former skipper of Pakistan cricket team, has finally tied the knot and the first video is going viral online.  

As per the reports, the wedding festivities for Aqsa Afridi began earlier this week. The eldest daughter of Afridi has exchanged vows with Naseer Nasir Khan. Earlier, the wedding card had gone viral online.

Spreading like wildfire, the first video from Aqsa and Naseer's Nikkah has been storming the internet. The video also shows Shahid's future son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi in the frame as well.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will be marrying Ansha Shahid, another daughter of Afridi who is currently the interim Chief Selector of Pakistan Cricket, soon. As per the reports, the left-arm pacer, who got engaged last year, will marry his lady love on February 3, 2023.

Reportedly,  the intimate nikkah ceremony which will take place next year in Karachi as per the Afridi tribal traditions, whereas the rukhsati of the star kid and reception will be held later, as confirmed by the former all-rounder of the national cricket team himself.

Wedding festivities of Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter begin (See Photos)

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani actors Sajal, Saboor Aly receive love from Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen (VIDEO)

01:31 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Adnan Siddiqui reflects on life in a 2022 resolution video

08:22 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Wedding festivities of Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter begin (See Photos)

07:00 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Saba Qamar leaves fans rolling with laughter in new video

04:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Kinza Hashmi left heartbroken over viral video

04:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Iffat Omar, husband’s wedding dance video goes viral

12:18 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan's Embassy in UAE sets extension period for machine readable ...

07:40 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 30, 2022

08:00 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 30, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.5
Euro EUR 260.4 263
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.5 299.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 155.5 156.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168 169.35
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.25
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,400 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: