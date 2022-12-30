First video of Aqsa Shahid Afridi's wedding hits social media

Aqsa Shahid Afridi, the firstborn of the former skipper of Pakistan cricket team, has finally tied the knot and the first video is going viral online.

As per the reports, the wedding festivities for Aqsa Afridi began earlier this week. The eldest daughter of Afridi has exchanged vows with Naseer Nasir Khan. Earlier, the wedding card had gone viral online.

Spreading like wildfire, the first video from Aqsa and Naseer's Nikkah has been storming the internet. The video also shows Shahid's future son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi in the frame as well.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will be marrying Ansha Shahid, another daughter of Afridi who is currently the interim Chief Selector of Pakistan Cricket, soon. As per the reports, the left-arm pacer, who got engaged last year, will marry his lady love on February 3, 2023.

Reportedly, the intimate nikkah ceremony which will take place next year in Karachi as per the Afridi tribal traditions, whereas the rukhsati of the star kid and reception will be held later, as confirmed by the former all-rounder of the national cricket team himself.