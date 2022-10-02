Saba Qamar's new bold photoshoot in transparent saree goes viral
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar took the internet by the fire with a stunning look in a transparent saree and the internet is obsessed with the Pakistani actor with her new bold look.
Transparent sarees are what celebrities love to flaunt and Saba also did the same as the Hindi Medium star never miss a chance to leave her fans in awe.
Loved by millions of fans across boundaries, the 38-year-old is an avid social media user and keeps her Insta family entertained by sharing dazzling reels and snaps.
Kehte hain mujhko hawa hawa hawai, she captioned the new pictures, which have garnered thousands of likes on photo-sharing platform.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Despite praises, many social media users find her pictures too bold. Netizens took no time to troll her for wearing a such bold attire.
Saba Qamar drops hints about her love life on ... 05:00 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who has wooed the audience with her charismatic performances in the ...
