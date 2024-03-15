Wahaj Ali fever: Indian actress Reem Shaikh says she felt 'love at first sight' for Pakistani actor

Pakistani TV actor Wahaj Ali is known for his versatile roles in several drama serials.

Since his television debut with the soap serial Ishq Ibadat in 2015, Wahaj Ali has gained critical praise for playing Bangladeshi freedom fighter Shafi Imam Rumi in Jo Bichar Gaye. He has also appeared in other notable roles and these days the entertainment industry is suffering from Wahaj Ali fever.

The Wahaj Ali mania is affecting people not only in Pakistan but also in India and Indian actress Reem Shaikh is the latest victim. In a recent video now circulating on social media, Reem can be heard saying, "I am not joking; but I had the 'love at first sight' with him."

She was responding to a question during an Instagram Q&A about her first impression of Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali.

In a recent interview, Reem Shaikh poured out her love and admiration for Wahaj Ali and shared her dream to meet the acclaimed actor. In the interview ahead of the release of her new project, Reem was asked which actor she would defend in the court of law and she took the name of Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali.

Reem Shaikh, a popular name in the Indian television industry, has been part of some successful shows over the years. She debuted as a child actress in Chakravartin Ashok Samrat and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then played lead in daily soaps. She was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal in 2023 and now she is all set to headline Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani starring Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi and Sanjay Nath.