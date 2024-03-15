PM Shehbaz visits GHQ, discusses matters of national security with COAS Asim Munir

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi where he was given a briefing on the matters of national security and preparedness of the armed forces of Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, Sharif visited the GHQ with key members of his cabinet. On this occasion, the prime minister was given a guard of honour at the GHQ.

The PM was received by General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and he laid wreaths at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the martyrs. During the visit, the prime minister and the cabinet members engaged in discussions with the military leadership on matters of national security, regional stability and military preparedness. They were briefed on the current security environment, threat spectrum, response to the security threats and ongoing counterterrorism operations.

The ISPR said the PM and his cabinet members appreciated the professionalism, operational readiness and the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism and commended the dedication of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation's territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability.

PM Sharif assured the army leadership that the government shall provide all the resources required for operational readiness of the armed forces. He said that Pakistan is destined to rise and the role of the armed forces in ensuring peaceful rise of Pakistan cannot be overemphasized. The COAS thanked the PM for the visit and reposing confidence in the army.

On this occasion, the COAS affirmed that the Pakistan Army will continue to measure up to the nation’s expectations and will resolutely support the government in addressing the security challenges facing Pakistan.

The prime minister's visit concluded with civilian and military leadership reiterating their commitment to upholding national interests and working together for a prosperous and secure Pakistan.