Lion King sequel officially in the works

Disney is coming back to the Pride Lands for a follow-up to “The Lion King.”

Disney has tasked Oscar-winning Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk director Barry Jenkins to helm Lion King’s sequel.

“Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters,” Jenkins said. “Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”

The story will be focusing on the mythology of the characters, including Mufasa’s origin story.

No announcement has been made yet on the release date or the cast. It is expected to arrive no sooner than 2022.

In 2019’s “Lion King,” voice actors included Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Donald Glover, Amy Sedaris and Chance the Rapper.

The last film earned the title of the most successful animated feature of all time as it grossed $1.6 billion worldwide.

