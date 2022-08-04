Sara Ali Khan spotted with top Pakistani designer in London
Web Desk
10:40 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
Source: Instagram
Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan and ace Pakistani fashion designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha have been clicked together in London and netizens are speculating if there is a fashion collaboration on the cards between the spectacular duo.

In the aforementioned picture, the Pakistani designer was dressed in casual clothes while the Simbaa actress had donned a stylish attire for the occasion - a white tank top and pink track pants.

It is yet to be confirmed if the renowned couturier and the Love Aaj Kal actor are collaborating for a fashion shoot or if it was just a casual meet-up.

Moshin Naveed Ranjha shot to fame when his work gained recognition after British-Pakistani star Tan France wore his designs to the British Fashion Awards in 2021. Moreover, Ranjha's bridal outfits featured in Ms Marvel and this took them to the screens of Disney+

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was highly praised for her performance in the film Atrangi Re. She recently wrapped Laxman Utekar’s upcoming movie co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

