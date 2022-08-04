Lahore safari park's big cats up for sale at a nominal price
Web Desk
11:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
Lahore safari park's big cats up for sale at a nominal price
Source: Safari Zoo Lahore (Facebook)
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan’s largest wildlife safari park has decided to auction off 12 African lions so that the number of big cats can be augmented as the management is concerned about their food needs.

Lahore Safari Park, which is situated in a sparsely populated area near Raiwind Road, is currently home to more than three dozen carnivores – 29 African tigers, three white tigers, two jaguars and six tigers.

These big cats usually come with a big fat price tag while there are stringent rules about adopting these animals. However, in Pakistan, the ‘king of the jungle’ is up for sale, even half the price of a buffalo, which is kept for dairy farming business.

The market price of a fully grown lion is in millions, but the park administration is willing to sell some of its African lions at a meagre price of Rs150,000 per cat as animal sanctuaries in highly populated cities have the overcrowding problem as well.

The reason for this snap auction is to raise funds. The management claims that a lion or tiger is fed seven to 10kgs of meat per day. 

The auction will open soon and a registered breeder could buy as many as 12 lions in the first week of August.

In the South Asian country, keeping these big cats at home or at farmhouse is a flexing way to show off wealth, while many of the lion keepers flout rules and safety regulations.

WATCH - Child injured after being attacked by ... 03:36 PM | 20 May, 2021

KARACHI – As the trend of keeping exotic wildlife animals is a way to flex wealth in the Pakistani elite, a minor ...

These deadly animals are also seen as a status symbol. Politics and lions go hand in hand. Many politicians were also spotted with big cats to garner fame.

In recent years, several social media influencers are latching onto the craze of keeping wild lions as pets, often putting the animals in cages.

TikToker Hareem Shah narrowly escapes lion attack ... 01:06 PM | 1 Mar, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistani social media sensation Hareem, who remained in news for all the wrong reasons, has recently ...

More From This Category
Veteran journalist Khalid Butt passes away
12:00 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
Pakistan Army soldier martyred during gun battle ...
10:29 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
AJK court hands down life sentence to education ...
10:03 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
Over 80pc Pakistanis lowered their living ...
08:21 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
Pakistani government joins TikTok 'to connect ...
06:51 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
Ruling coalition files Toshakhana reference with ...
06:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kanwal Aftab lands in hot waters for demanding PR packages
08:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr