Fiverr flags Pakistani freelancers' gigs as unavailable amid internet disruptions

Internet services in Pakistan have been disrupted for nearly a week, causing widespread issues including slow speeds and limited functionality on major apps like WhatsApp and Facebook. This disruption has now extended to online platforms, notably affecting the freelance marketplace Fiverr.
The persistent internet problems have significantly impacted various sectors, particularly those relying on digital platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork. Many users are experiencing difficulties in basic communication and digital service transactions, which has led to growing frustration among freelancers and their clients.
Reports indicate that Fiverr has taken measures in response to the internet disruptions by marking Pakistani freelancers’ gigs as "unavailable." According to posts shared on X (formerly Twitter), Fiverr has informed users: “We understand that there may be Internet disruption in your area that might make it harder to keep your routine going. To ensure that any unexpected order delays do not negatively affect your ratings, we are temporarily setting your availability status and Gig(s) as ‘unavailable.’”
The company has assured that this temporary status will not impact the service providers' ratings. Despite this, social media users have expressed their concerns about the ongoing internet issues, criticizing the government's handling of the situation and urging Fiverr to reconsider the warnings affecting Pakistani freelancers.
The disruption has added to the woes of internet users, who are already contending with a ban on X and are turning to VPN services to mitigate connectivity issues. As the situation evolves, many are calling for urgent measures to restore reliable internet access and support for affected digital service providers.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.