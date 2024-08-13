Search

Fiverr flags Pakistani freelancers' gigs as unavailable amid internet disruptions

06:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2024
Internet services in Pakistan have been disrupted for nearly a week, causing widespread issues including slow speeds and limited functionality on major apps like WhatsApp and Facebook. This disruption has now extended to online platforms, notably affecting the freelance marketplace Fiverr.

The persistent internet problems have significantly impacted various sectors, particularly those relying on digital platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork. Many users are experiencing difficulties in basic communication and digital service transactions, which has led to growing frustration among freelancers and their clients.

Reports indicate that Fiverr has taken measures in response to the internet disruptions by marking Pakistani freelancers’ gigs as "unavailable." According to posts shared on X (formerly Twitter), Fiverr has informed users: “We understand that there may be Internet disruption in your area that might make it harder to keep your routine going. To ensure that any unexpected order delays do not negatively affect your ratings, we are temporarily setting your availability status and Gig(s) as ‘unavailable.’”

The company has assured that this temporary status will not impact the service providers' ratings. Despite this, social media users have expressed their concerns about the ongoing internet issues, criticizing the government's handling of the situation and urging Fiverr to reconsider the warnings affecting Pakistani freelancers.

The disruption has added to the woes of internet users, who are already contending with a ban on X and are turning to VPN services to mitigate connectivity issues. As the situation evolves, many are calling for urgent measures to restore reliable internet access and support for affected digital service providers.

07:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Pakistan launches simplified visa process with fee waiver for 126 countries

03:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 13 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates 13 August
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2  280.5 
Euro EUR 303.2  305.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.10 357.10 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8  76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.4 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

