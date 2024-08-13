Fiverr flags Pakistani freelancers' gigs as unavailable amid internet disruptions

Internet services in Pakistan have been disrupted for nearly a week, causing widespread issues including slow speeds and limited functionality on major apps like WhatsApp and Facebook. This disruption has now extended to online platforms, notably affecting the freelance marketplace Fiverr.

The persistent internet problems have significantly impacted various sectors, particularly those relying on digital platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork. Many users are experiencing difficulties in basic communication and digital service transactions, which has led to growing frustration among freelancers and their clients.

Reports indicate that Fiverr has taken measures in response to the internet disruptions by marking Pakistani freelancers’ gigs as "unavailable." According to posts shared on X (formerly Twitter), Fiverr has informed users: “We understand that there may be Internet disruption in your area that might make it harder to keep your routine going. To ensure that any unexpected order delays do not negatively affect your ratings, we are temporarily setting your availability status and Gig(s) as ‘unavailable.’”

The company has assured that this temporary status will not impact the service providers' ratings. Despite this, social media users have expressed their concerns about the ongoing internet issues, criticizing the government's handling of the situation and urging Fiverr to reconsider the warnings affecting Pakistani freelancers.

The disruption has added to the woes of internet users, who are already contending with a ban on X and are turning to VPN services to mitigate connectivity issues. As the situation evolves, many are calling for urgent measures to restore reliable internet access and support for affected digital service providers.