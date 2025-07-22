Rajab Butt and Shani Tiger call off feud amid Punjab police crackdown

LAHORE – Tensions within TikTok and influencer community escalated into criminal investigation after gunfire incident outside house of YouTuber Rajab Butt. The situation took dramatic turn as police raids and mounting pressure led to an online reconciliation between the involved parties.

According to official sources, Rajab Butt was targeted in shooting allegedly carried out by fellow TikToker Shani Tiger. In response, the Punjab Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) launched swift probe, conducting multiple coordinated raids across Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

The raids targeted homes and gathering spots of various TikTokers, in a aftermath of Punjab Chief Minister’s notice of the alarming incident.

Amid fears of arrests and further legal action, the influencer group started efforts to de-escalate matter. A peace agreement was reached in online reconciliation session hosted by influencer Mr. Patlu, where Rajab Butt and Shani Tiger publicly resolved their differences.

Police sources confirm that the investigation reached critical stage and facts surrounding incident have largely been uncovered. As truce temporarily calmed the situation, law enforcement agencies have not ruled out legal consequences depending on the final findings of the inquiry.

The incident reignited debates around influencer responsibility, online feuds spilling into real-life conflict, and the role of social media fame in encouraging reckless behavior.