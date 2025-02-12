Imran Khan pens third letter to Army Chief Gen Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry stated that Imran Khan wrote a third letter to the Army Chief today, raising concerns about electoral fraud favoring a minority over the majority.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Chaudhry added that the PTI founder mentioned in the letter that money launderers have been brought into power.

Faisal Chaudhry said that the contents of Imran Khan’s third letter will be revealed today.

Faisal Chaudhry further stated that they still demand the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incident, adding that raids in Punjab continue even after the February 8 elections.

He also mentioned that Amir Dogar has been included in the opposition’s negotiation committee, and some new members have been added to the political committee.

He alleged that lawyer Intizar Panjotha was not allowed to enter the jail today, nor were lawyers permitted to attend the jail trial. He announced plans to file a request for an open trial in the GHQ case.

It is worth noting that in previous letters to the Army Chief, former prime minister Imran Khan had requested policy changes.

However, security sources denied receiving any such letter and stated that there is no interest in reading it.