Pakistan slashes power tariff by Rs1.23 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The government has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs by up to Rs1.23 per unit for consumers across the country.

According to the notification, the price has been reduced by Rs 1.22 per unit for consumers of state-owned distribution companies (DISCOs) and Rs 1.23 per unit for K-Electric consumers.

This reduction is part of the monthly fuel price adjustment (FCA)—applicable to December’s FCA for DISCOs and November’s FCA for K-Electric consumers.

The revised electricity rates will be reflected in February’s bills for all eligible consumers.