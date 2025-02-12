Hanif Mohammad inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

KARACHI – Former Pakistan Test captain and one of cricket’s greatest batsmen, Hanif Mohammad, has been posthumously inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame.

In a ceremony at the National Stadium on Wednesday, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi honored Hanif Mohammad’s legacy by presenting a commemorative cap and a specially designed shield to his son, former Test cricketer Shoaib Mohammad.

Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to Hanif Mohammad’s contributions to cricket, while Shoaib Mohammad expressed gratitude for his father’s inclusion in the Hall of Fame.

Hanif Mohammad, who passed away at 81, played 55 Test matches for Pakistan, scoring 3,915 runs, including 12 centuries and 15 fifties.

Nicknamed the “Little Master”, he was the first Pakistani to score a triple century in Test cricket, with his highest Test score being 337 runs.

In first-class cricket, he set a world record by scoring 499 runs in an innings.