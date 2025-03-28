Pakistani cricketers’ agent suspended by ECB for violating anti-corruption code

LONDON – The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended the registration of the agent representing several Pakistani cricketers and officials after finding him guilty of four violations of the anti-corruption code.

The agency, which represents more than 80% of centrally contracted Pakistani players and several former stars, now faces uncertainty.

According to details, Mughiz Ahmed Sheikh, head of the International Cricketers Association (ICA), is registered with the ECB as a player agent.

Following an investigation by the Cricket Regulator and a hearing before an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal, he was found guilty of four breaches of the ECB’s anti-corruption code. The tribunal will announce an appropriate sanction later.

In the meantime, the ECB has suspended Mughiz’s registration as an agent.

Previously, Saya Corporation dominated representation in Pakistan cricket, but ICA has now taken over, representing the majority of players and officials. Out of 25 centrally contracted cricketers, 20 are represented by ICA, including Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Huraira, Irfan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Tayyab Tahir.

Others associated with the agency include Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usama Mir, and Abdul Samad.

Current head coach and selector Aaqib Javed, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, and Misbah-ul-Haq are also represented by the same agency.

Interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had previously tried to reduce the influence of Saya Corporation, but ICA eventually emerged as the dominant agency.