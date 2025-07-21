Mother’s name to be officially included in Pakistani Passports; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Good news for single parents in Pakistan as Directorate General of Immigration and Passports announced that all newly issued Pakistani passports will now include the mother’s name alongside the father’s.

The initiative, under supervision of the Ministry of Interior, was confirmed by Director-General Mustafa Jamal Kazi, who stated that the decision will help resolve longstanding issues faced by single mothers and their children, particularly in legal, travel, and documentation matters.

He said this reform brings Pakistan in line with global standards and addresses the real-world problems that many families—especially those headed by single mothers, face on daily basis.

As of 2025, Pakistani passports and national ID cards only carry father’s name, often leaving single-parent families at a disadvantage when dealing with official institutions or traveling abroad.

Officials clarified that all existing passports will remain valid until their stated expiry dates. However, from the launch of the revised format onward, both parents’ names will be included in newly issued documents.

Human rights advocates and civil society groups welcomed the move, calling it a progressive step toward gender equity and administrative modernization. The new passport policy is slated to be rolled out nationwide in the coming months, with updates to passport application systems and forms already underway.