Faster Passports delivery ahead as Pakistan rolls out AI machines nationwide

ISLAMABAD – In major step toward modernising its documentation infrastructure, Pakistan officially rolled out AI-powered passport printing machines capable of producing 300 passports per hour.

DG Passports Mustafa Jamal Kazi made announcement in a recent briefing on country’s digital transformation efforts. According to Kazi, six advanced machines were acquired in March and have now been fully integrated with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) system.

This integration is said to cut processing times and boost efficiency of passport issuance. Applicants will benefit from faster processing and reduced wait times, emphasising role of AI in reshaping Pakistan’s bureaucratic systems.

As part of broader reforms, authorities also introduced new feature in passports as inclusion of mother’s name. This change is aimed at aligning with international identity documentation standards and improving the accuracy of personal identification, especially for children and individuals with incomplete paternal records.

Pakistani authorities initiated strict measures against nationals who were deported from foreign countries for engaging in illegal activities. These actions include the cancellation of passports and the registration of criminal cases.

The crackdown follows repeated complaints from Middle Eastern nations regarding rising incidents of undocumented migration and public begging involving Pakistani citizens.