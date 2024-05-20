Search

Pakistan

Punjab Civil Secretariat’s record room catches fire

05:43 PM | 20 May, 2024
Punjab Civil Secretariat’s record room catches fire
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – A fire erupted at a record room of the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Lahore on Monday. 

The fire incident took place in H block of the secretariat where all computers were destroyed. Reports said the blaze has been dousing and the cooling process is underway. 

More to follow

