Deputy PM Dar, Xi Jinping discuss regional cooperation at High-Level SCO Talks

BEIJING – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Ishaq Dar met with Chinese President Xi Jinping alongside foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in capital Beijing.

Two sides underscored collective commitment of member countries toward enhancing regional cooperation and security. President Xi Jinping welcomed the visiting dignitaries and emphasised critical role of the SCO in fostering peace, development, and stability across the vast Eurasian region.

He reaffirmed all out support for the SCO’s vision of mutual trust, shared development, and joint efforts against common challenges.

Senator Ishaq Dar visited China to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, which is taking place in Tianjin. He is leading the Pakistani delegation at the high-level forum, which brings together top diplomats from ten member states, including China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Belarus.

Upon his arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, Senator Dar was warmly received by Ambassador Ms. Yu Hong from Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil-ur-Rehman Hashmi, and other senior Chinese officials.

Deputy premier is also expected to engage in bilateral meetings with key counterparts and discuss regional peace, economic cooperation, and Pakistan’s active role within the SCO framework.

Established in 2001, Shanghai Cooperation Organization is major intergovernmental alliance representing portion of the global population. Its Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure is regarded as a cornerstone for promoting security and stability in the region.

His visit shows Islamabad’s continued commitment to deepening ties with SCO member states and enhancing multilateral cooperation on key global issues.