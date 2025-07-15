ECP disqualifies MNA Jamshed Dasti in fake degree case

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti over fake educational degree.

In a decision announced today, the ECP stated that Dasti’s educational documents were found to be fake.

The verdict, which had been reserved earlier, was issued in response to a reference filed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, calling for action against the lawmaker.

The ECP confirmed that both disqualification applications were thoroughly reviewed and subsequently approved.

As a result, Dasti has been deemed ineligible to hold his seat in the National Assembly.

This ruling marks another significant step in the Commission’s ongoing efforts to uphold transparency and integrity within the electoral and legislative processes.

Jamshed Dasti has not yet issued an official response to the decision.