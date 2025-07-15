Charity distributes free food in London

LONDON – As part of its ongoing commitment to humanitarian service, the London team of Do Care International Charity distributed free meals to the poor and homeless in various areas of London.

This effort is part of their weekly initiative under the “Millions Meals Appeal” campaign.

Mr. Atta Ul Haq, Chairman of Do Care International, highlighted that this initiative has been in operation for a significant period, providing essential food assistance not only throughout the United Kingdom but also in countries worldwide.

“Our mission is straightforward yet impactful: to reach as many vulnerable individuals as possible with dignity, compassion, and a warm meal,” stated Mr. Haq.

The Millions Meals Appeal is a global campaign aimed at alleviating hunger by providing free meals to those in poverty, the underprivileged, and the homeless. From inner-city streets to remote areas, wherever Do Care International teams and volunteers are present, they are tirelessly working to fulfil this vision, according to Haq.

Mr. Haq emphasised that the organisation’s impact relies not only on donations and funding but also on the generous support of volunteers. “You don’t have to contribute financially to make a difference. Your time, presence, and willingness to serve can be just as powerful. Whether you’re in the UK or anywhere else in the world, you can play a meaningful role in this mission,” he said.

Do Care International invites individuals, businesses, and communities to join this noble cause by volunteering, fundraising, or simply spreading the word, Mr. Haq mentioned while speaking to the media.