07:20 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years tomorrow
KARACHI – The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years will take place on Friday, said Met officials.  

The Met office shared details of the eclipse which will not be visible in Pakistan.

The Climate Data Processing Centre of the Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD) shared the details of the last lunar eclipse of this year.

 “Partial eclipse of moon is on November 19, but not visible in Pakistan,” it says. “This partial lunar eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Australia, much of Europe, much of Asia, Australia, North/West Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Arctic.”

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 11.02am PST and the partial eclipse at 12.19pm, it says. Maximum eclipse will end at 2.03pm and the partial one at 3.47pm. The penumbral eclipse will end at 5.04pm, said the PMD in a statement.

