Muhammad Azfar Ahsan appointed Board of Investment chairman

08:14 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Muhammad Azfar Ahsan appointed Board of Investment chairman
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Muhammad Azfar Ahsan as the new chairman of the Board of Investment, besides granting him the status of minister of state.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 4 (a) of the Board of Investment Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Government has been pleased to grant the status of Minister of State to Mr. Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Chairman, Board of Investment for the purpose of salary, allowances and privileges,” read the notification dated November 18, 2021.

Reacting to the development, he wrote on Twitter: “I thank Allah Almighty for blessing me with this honor – no doubt all grace is from Him & Him alone! I feel humbled that Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI considered me worthy of the position of Minister of State & Chairman Board of Investment”.

He also vowed to carry out his duties with honesty and dedication in the best interest of the country.

“As Chairman BOI my doors are open for business community of Pakistan, together we'll work to bring in invstmnt in all sectors of economy, facilitate investors & ensure ease of business, improve Pakistan’s international competitiveness & contribute to socioeconomic development,” Ahsan concluded.

