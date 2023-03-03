KSE-100 index gains 443.22 points

KARACHI – Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rose by over 400 points on Friday on the expectations that the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would reach an agreement soon.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 443.22 points, or 1.09 per cent, to reach 41,114.10 points at 11:38am.

Intermarket Security’s Head of Equity Raza Jafri said, “The market is showing strong resilience, with investors recognising that the sharp increase in interest rates does move Pakistan closer to resuming the IMF programme which is of paramount importance.”

More to follow ….