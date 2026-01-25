Three terrorists killed in Panjgur IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces, acting on intelligence-based information, carried out an operation in Panjgur district of Balochistan and killed three terrorists belonging to Fitna-e-Hindustan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists of the Indian proxy group Fitna-e-Hindustan.

The statement said that during the operation, the terrorists’ hideout was effectively targeted, leading to an exchange of fire, as a result of which three terrorists were killed.

ISPR said that the terrorists killed in the operation included the local commander Farooq alias Suro, Adil, and Wasim.

The statement added that weapons, ammunition, and explosive material were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists, who were involved in several terrorist activities in the area.

It further said that clearance operations are ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorist presence.

ISPR stated that the counterterrorism campaign is continuing under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision approved by the Federal Apex Committee, in line with the National Action Plan, with the participation of security forces and law enforcement agencies.

ISPR reiterated that operations will continue with full resolve to eliminate externally sponsored terrorism from the country.