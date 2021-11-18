Indian air force Mi-17 helicopter crash-lands in Arunachal Pradesh
DELHI – An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter Mi-17 on Thursday crash-landed in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with two pilots and three crew members on board.
The incident happened near the Rochham helipad under Chaglagam circle of the district when the helicopter was conducting a maintenance sortie in the area. Both pilots and all crew members remained safe.
However, one of the crew members sustained minor injuries in the crash landing that has damaged the helicopter completely.
Video of the IAF Mi-17 helicopter that crash-landed near a helipad in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh today. No Casualties #VIDEO #Viral pic.twitter.com/wSsfn7JZQu— Vishal Dharm (@VishalDharm1) November 18, 2021
This is the fourth such incident that has happened in the last 6 months, in the two incidents, the Indian pilots have lost their lives.
