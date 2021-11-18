Indian air force Mi-17 helicopter crash-lands in Arunachal Pradesh

08:56 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Indian air force Mi-17 helicopter crash-lands in Arunachal Pradesh
Share

DELHI – An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter Mi-17 on Thursday crash-landed in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with two pilots and three crew members on board.

The incident happened near the Rochham helipad under Chaglagam circle of the district when the helicopter was conducting a maintenance sortie in the area. Both pilots and all crew members remained safe.

However, one of the crew members sustained minor injuries in the crash landing that has damaged the helicopter completely.

This is the fourth such incident that has happened in the last 6 months, in the two incidents, the Indian pilots have lost their lives.

Indian army helicopter crashes in occupied ... 01:33 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

SRINAGAR – A chopper of the Indian army, with at least five people on board, crashed near the Ranjit Sagar Dam in ...

More From This Category
Pakistani blacksmith, 70, sets new world record
07:55 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Kubra Khan's hilarious video goes viral
05:40 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
UK unveils ample opportunities for Pakistani ...
11:29 AM | 18 Nov, 2021
India shuts down schools, colleges in capital ...
09:15 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on ceasefire after ...
04:30 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
Ex-employee testifies about sexual harassment by ...
02:30 PM | 17 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala makes first public appearance with husband at London café
08:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr