Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal – 24 July 2025

7:58 am | Jul 24, 2025

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates show slight changes in US Dollar (USD) and British Pound (GBP), while several regional currencies remain stable amid cautious optimism in the global economy.

On July 24, US Dollar hovers around Rs287 and sold at Rs288.3, amid demand as investors seek stability in greenback. UK Pound Sterling maintains its premium value, and trades at Rs387.5 (buying) and Rs. 389.1 (selling).

Euro (EUR) shows little change, quoted at Rs.336.25 (buy) and Rs. 337.45 (sell), signaling a stable outlook within the Eurozone. Saudi Riyal (SAR) and UAE Dirham (AED) remained steady, with the Dirham quoted at Rs. 78.3–78.5 and the Riyal at Rs. 76.5–76.8.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 287 288.3
Euro EUR 336.25 337.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 387.5 389.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.1 770.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 215
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 44.17 44.57
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.22 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.93 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.25 940.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.74 67.34
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.95 170.95
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.94 28.24
Omani Riyal OMR 744.85 754.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.57 78.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.25 227.25
Swedish Korona SEK 29.61 29.91
Swiss Franc CHF 352.88 355.63
Thai Bhat THB 8.7 8.85
 
