BISE Lahore Matric Result 2025 – Check Class 10 Results Lahore Board

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore is set to announce Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II 2025 today.

Candidates who appeared in the 10th class annual examinations of 2025 can check their results by visiting BISE Lahore portal here.

BISE Lahore Check Result 2025

Students can check results HERE

Check 2025 Matric Result here

BISE Lahore Portal: The full result is available on BISE Lahore website. Students need to enter their roll number to access individual marksheets.

BISE Lahore Result by SMS

For those without internet access, results can be checked by sending the roll number via SMS to 800291.

BISE Lahore Matric Gazette 2025 Download

Students can download result gazette from BISE Lahore’s website for collective results.

Punjab Boards Results 2025

Several other educational boards across Punjab have also announced their SSC Part II results today.

As thousands of students across Punjab review their performance, schools and families are celebrating the achievements of their children. Position holders and top performers are expected to be honored in upcoming ceremonies.

For now, all eyes remain on the next academic step for these students, as they move on to intermediate college admissions and career planning.