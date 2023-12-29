SBP announces bank holiday on January 1

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, January 01, 2024, which will be observed as a ‘Bank Holiday’.

According to a press release issued by SBP ''All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date.''

However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual, it added.

#SBP will remain closed for public dealing on January 01, 2024 as it will be observed as Bank Holiday.#SBPAnnouncements pic.twitter.com/BzUpfWc8eA — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) December 29, 2023

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/21-Dec-2023/banks-to-stay-closed-for-three-days-in-pakistan











