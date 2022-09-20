FIA summons Shaukat Tarin for investigation into IMF audio leaks 

06:23 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
FIA summons Shaukat Tarin for investigation into IMF audio leaks 
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned former finance minister Shaukat Tarin for investigation into his leaked audio call in which he asked Khyber Pakhtukhwa minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra to write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to pressurize the coalition government. 

In a call-up notice, the PTI senator has been asked to appear before the FIA team tomorrow (September 21) at 10:00am.

“If you fail to appear, it will mean you have nothing to say in your defence," the notice read.

The controversy surfaced last month when Tarin asked Punjab and KP ministers to backtrack from IMF commitments ahead of the final meeting of the global lender for approval of loan for the South Asian country facing severe economic crisis.

In the phone call, Pakistan’s former finance chief is apparently asking Mohsin Leghari and Taimur Jhagra to do a volte-face citing provincial surplus.

The Pakistani senator can be heard asking KP finance minister Taimoor Jhagra if he had written the letter on which the latter responded to him, saying he will send the letter soon as he drafts it.

Tarin then tells KP finance chief to highlight flood devastation in the letter. The first point would be about the release of quick funds for the restoration of infrastructure and rehabilitation of flood affectees.

He even equates the move to a blackmailing tactic, adding that nobody gives money without gambits.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail immediately rapped PTI leaders, saying they should be ashamed for destroying everything just for the sake of politics.

Shaukat Tarin elected senator from Khyber ... 05:10 PM | 20 Dec, 2021

PESHAWAR – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was on Monday elected a senator ...

More From This Category
Pakistani soldier martyred in terrorists’ ...
06:34 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
No one’s rights will be violated in Ravi City, ...
06:05 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Russia offers petrol supply to Pakistan on ...
05:43 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Lahore millers jack up subsidised flour price by ...
01:24 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan encourages PTI leaders to hit back ...
12:37 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Famous Islamic scholar Mufti Menk visits Pakistan ...
11:49 AM | 20 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Resham embarks on 'a new beginning' to make Pakistan cleaner 
05:17 PM | 20 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr