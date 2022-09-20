England Cricket vice-chief in Karachi stadium for first PAKvENG T20 clash
KARACHI – England and Wales Cricket Board deputy chairman Martin Darlow will watch first match of the historic T20I series between Pakistan and England teams at National Stadium, Karachi, today (Tuesday).
It is for the first time that English players are visiting the South Asian country in 17 years, an outcome of the relentless efforts of incumbent Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja to revive international cricket in the country.
Director International Cricket Zakir Khan received the foreign delegation led by the ECP vice-chief at the stadium.
Reports said that Britain’s Ambassador to Pakistan Christian Turner will also visit the stadium to watch the first T20 match.
Earlier in the day, Turner, who has also been played an active role for international cricket in Pakistan, shared his emotion ahead of the first game of the T20I series.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “When I first arrived in ???????? in 2019 I pledged “England cricket wapis ayegi (England cricket will come back)”.
“Today is the day. Cricket humare khoon mein hai! 17 saal ka intezar aaj khatam (Cricket is in our blood! 17 years wait ends today)”.
Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja talking to media said that Pakistan team will have to win the match to make their fans happy, who are in anger after the Team Green lost Asia Cup final to Sri Lanka.
