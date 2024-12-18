Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

Ashwin Announces Retirement From International Cricket

After the drawn Brisbane Test against Australia, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket.

At the end of the Brisbane Test, Ashwin made the announcement during a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma.

He stated, “I won’t take much of your time; today is my last day as an international cricketer. I have created many memories with Rohit Sharma and my other teammates during my career, though I have lost some of them [after retirement].”

Ashwin thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), coaches, and, most importantly, his teammates, including Rohit, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara, for their support.

After announcing his retirement, Ashwin left the press conference without answering any questions from journalists. Rohit Sharma responded by saying it was Ashwin’s decision, and they must respect it.

Before Ashwin’s announcement, a video had gone viral showing Virat Kohli hugging Ashwin in the dressing room during the India-Australia match, leading to speculation about his imminent retirement.

Ashwin had participated in the second Test of the series against Australia in Adelaide, where he took only one wicket in two innings.

Ashwin will continue playing in the T20 format and will represent Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 IPL.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

