Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Mohammad Abbas equals Imran Khan’s record in first-class cricket

Mohammad Abbas Equals Imran Khans Record In First Class Cricket

LAHORE – Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas has equaled the record of former captain Imran Khan in first class cricket.

The fast bowler achieved 10 wickets in a first-class match for the 13th time, levelling the record of the national team’s ex-skipper Imran Khan.

Mohammad Abbas reached this milestone while playing for Lahore Blues against FATA Region in the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In the first innings, the fast bowler took 6 wickets for 39 runs in 22 overs, which included 10 maiden overs.

In the second innings, Mohammad Abbas showcased excellent performance again, claiming 4 wickets for 35 runs.

By taking 10 wickets in a first-class match for the 13th time, Mohammad Abbas has joined the list of legendary fast bowlers like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, FATA stunned Lahore Blues on the third day of the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as they won by six wickets chasing the 178-run target in 46.2 overs at the Gohati Cricket Stadium, Swabi.

Lahore Blues were bundled out for 120 in 31.4 overs in the second innings after continuing from their overnight score of 119-8. FATA’s Mohammad Usman struck unbeaten half-century and also partnered with Azaz Khan for an unfinished 78-run fifth-wicket partnership in successful chase. Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas’ match haul of 10-74 went in vain.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 22 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search