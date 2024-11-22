Mohammad Abbas equals Imran Khan’s record in first-class cricket

LAHORE – Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas has equaled the record of former captain Imran Khan in first class cricket.

The fast bowler achieved 10 wickets in a first-class match for the 13th time, levelling the record of the national team’s ex-skipper Imran Khan.

Mohammad Abbas reached this milestone while playing for Lahore Blues against FATA Region in the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In the first innings, the fast bowler took 6 wickets for 39 runs in 22 overs, which included 10 maiden overs.

In the second innings, Mohammad Abbas showcased excellent performance again, claiming 4 wickets for 35 runs.

By taking 10 wickets in a first-class match for the 13th time, Mohammad Abbas has joined the list of legendary fast bowlers like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, FATA stunned Lahore Blues on the third day of the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as they won by six wickets chasing the 178-run target in 46.2 overs at the Gohati Cricket Stadium, Swabi.

Lahore Blues were bundled out for 120 in 31.4 overs in the second innings after continuing from their overnight score of 119-8. FATA’s Mohammad Usman struck unbeaten half-century and also partnered with Azaz Khan for an unfinished 78-run fifth-wicket partnership in successful chase. Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas’ match haul of 10-74 went in vain.