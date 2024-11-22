PSX sets another record as KSE-100 crosses 98,000 milestone

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish trend on Friday as the day opened with strong business activity, setting another record.

The KSE-100 index has gained more than 1,000 points during early session, crossing the 98,000 points milestone for the first time in history.

Data available on PSX official website shows, the 100 index has surged by 1,069.38 points to climb to historic 98,311.16 points level as compared to previous close of 97,328.39 points.

The market experts are of the view that investors are positively responding to recent cut in policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan and improving national economy.

It is recalled that American monthly Bloomberg magazine has forecasted massive 27% growth for PSX by the end of next year.

This is a developing story…