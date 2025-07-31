Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 31 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recovered some ground after a recent dip, amid slight gains in the international bullion market. According to data released by the Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs300 per tola, pushing the new rate to Rs355,000. The price of 10 grams of gold also saw an upward revision, now standing at Rs304,355.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price (Per Tola) Lahore Rs355,000 Karachi Rs355,000 Islamabad Rs355,000 Peshawar Rs355,000 Quetta Rs355,000

The recovery follows a sharp decline in the local market a day earlier, when gold fell by Rs1,600 per tola and closed at Rs354,700.

Internationally, gold prices also experienced a mild increase, with the rate inching up by $3 to reach $3,323 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained stable. The rate for silver held firm at Rs3,963 per tola, showing no change from the previous session.