Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 November 2022

08:14 AM | 20 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 November 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs158,300 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 135,720. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 124,409 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 145,107.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 158,350 PKR 1,760
Karachi PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Islamabad PKR 158,400 PKR 1,760
Peshawar PKR 158,450 PKR 1,760
Quetta PKR 158,490 PKR 1,760
Sialkot PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Attock PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Gujranwala PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Jehlum PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Multan PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Bahawalpur PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Gujrat PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Nawabshah PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Chakwal PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Hyderabad PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Nowshehra PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Sargodha PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Faisalabad PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760
Mirpur PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760

